    Flightline Takeoffs [Image 5 of 5]

    Flightline Takeoffs

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Airman Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship prepares to takeoff at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023. The AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship contains a crew of nine consisting of two pilots, one weapon system operator, one sensor operator, one combat systems officer, and four special mission aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)

