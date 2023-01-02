Flightline Takeoffs

An AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship prepares to takeoff at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023. The AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship contains a crew of nine consisting of two pilots, one weapon system operator, one sensor operator, one combat systems officer, and four special mission aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)
