    Flightline Takeoffs [Image 4 of 5]

    Flightline Takeoffs

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Airman Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship takes flight at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023. The AC-130 gunships have an extensive combat history dating back to Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:31
    Photo ID: 7615500
    VIRIN: 230201-F-FC829-1079
    Resolution: 6470x4313
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline Takeoffs [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field

