An AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship takes flight at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023. The AC-130 gunships have an extensive combat history dating back to Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7615500
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-FC829-1079
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
This work, Flightline Takeoffs [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
