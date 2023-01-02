An MC-130J Commando II takes flight at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023. The MC-130J Commando II carries a crew of five Airmen consisting of two pilots, one combat systems officer, and two load masters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7615499
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-FC829-1032
|Resolution:
|7394x4929
|Size:
|19.2 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Flightline Takeoffs [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
