Flightline Takeoffs

An MC-130J Commando II takes flight at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023. The MC-130J Commando II carries a crew of five Airmen consisting of two pilots, one combat systems officer, and two load masters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)

