SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2023) Seaman David Harper, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), sands mooring equipment aboard the ship, Jan. 26, 2023. The U.S. Navy takes a methodical approach to preservation, synchronizing efforts with other maintenance requirements to ensure ships are ready and fully mission capable. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 11:08
|Photo ID:
|7615422
|VIRIN:
|230126-N-KF697-1026
|Resolution:
|3012x4525
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Deck Department Preservation [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT