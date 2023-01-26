Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Deck Department Preservation [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Essex Deck Department Preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2023) Seaman David Harper, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), sands mooring equipment aboard the ship, Jan. 26, 2023. The U.S. Navy takes a methodical approach to preservation, synchronizing efforts with other maintenance requirements to ensure ships are ready and fully mission capable. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 11:08
    Photo ID: 7615422
    VIRIN: 230126-N-KF697-1026
    Resolution: 3012x4525
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Deck Department Preservation [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

