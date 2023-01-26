USS Essex Deck Department Preservation

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2023) Seaman Brendan Villareal, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), sands mooring equipment aboard the ship, Jan. 26, 2023. The U.S. Navy takes a methodical approach to preservation, synchronizing efforts with other maintenance requirements to ensure ships are ready and fully mission capable. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

