    Vice Adm. Kitchener speaks at USS Arlington Sailor's retirement [Image 5 of 8]

    Vice Adm. Kitchener speaks at USS Arlington Sailor's retirement

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 31, 2023) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, shakes hands with Master Chief Engineman Arcenet Vazquez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Jan. 31, 2023. Kitchener was the guest speaker at Vazquez’s retirement ceremony after having previously led him during a tour as the commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7615398
    VIRIN: 230131-N-PC065-1313
    Resolution: 3508x4385
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Navy
    Sailor
    Master Chief
    Retirement
    LPD24
    SWO Boss

