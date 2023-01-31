Vice Adm. Kitchener speaks at USS Arlington Sailor's retirement

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 31, 2023) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, delivers a speech aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Jan. 31, 2023. Kitchener was the guest speaker at a retirement ceremony for a Sailor he previously led during a tour as the commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

