Vice Adm. Kitchener speaks at USS Arlington Sailor's retirement

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 31, 2023) - Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, is piped aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Jan. 31, 2023. Kitchener was the guest speaker at a retirement ceremony for a Sailor he previously led during a tour as the commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|01.31.2023
|02.03.2023 10:39
|7615394
|230131-N-PC065-1042
|6663x4442
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|4
|0
