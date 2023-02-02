Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW commander coined on behalf of RAB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A coin rests in a case to be viewed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023. RAB was recognised by Thomas Hitschler, the parliamentary state secretary for the German Ministry of Defense, for supporting our German host nation partners through the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Ramstein
    Partnership
    86 AW
    Global Gateway
    Thomas Hitschler

