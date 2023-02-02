U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, is coined by Thomas Hitschler, the parliamentary state secretary for the German Ministry of Defense, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023. RAB was recognised for supporting our German host nation partners through the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:28 Photo ID: 7615376 VIRIN: 230202-F-SL051-1019 Resolution: 4747x3168 Size: 1.5 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW commander coined on behalf of RAB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.