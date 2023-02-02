86 AW commander coined on behalf of RAB

Thomas Hitschler, the parliamentary state secretary for the German Ministry of Defense, presents U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, with a gift at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023. Hitchler expressed his gratitude to RAB for continued support to host nation leaders as the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

