    Meet Your Garrison

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg Meet Your Garrison: Terri Cannon
    "The favorite part of my job is being able to help and make a difference in the way the rest of someone’s day goes," meet your Garrison, Terri Cannon. "Whether it’s something big or small, being able to help makes it worth coming into work every day."
    Cannon's impeccable work ethic and dedication to duty resulted in the creation of a customer service database used by the Fort Bragg ID Card Facility. Her professionalism, loyalty, dedication, and distinguished performance of duty
    are clearly evident and makes significant and lasting contributions to DHR’s mission success for over 14 years.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:22
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Special Operations
    Fort Bragg
    Readiness
    Airborne
    Meet Your Garrison
    Terri Cannon

