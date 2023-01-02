Fort Bragg Meet Your Garrison, Samuel Campbell:

"I loved what I did when I was an active-duty service member and taking care of Soldiers and Families," meet your Garrison, Samuel Campbell. " Working for Installation Management Command allowed me the opportunity to continue to serve Soldiers and Families, and now Department of Defense civilian employees, veterans and retirees as well."

As a leader, Campbell strives to give clear guidance, ensuring his team understands the mission, intent and direction from the Garrison Commander. He believes in taking care of the people he is entrusted to lead.

