Spanish, U.S. Airmen practice SERE tactics during Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron and the 86th Operations Support Squadron hike near Zaragoza, Spain, as part of a search and rescue scenario during exercise Chasing Sol Feb. 1, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. Air Force and Spanish air force to increase interoperability between NATO allies and ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

