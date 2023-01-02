U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron and the 86th Operations Support Squadron hike near Zaragoza, Spain, as part of a search and rescue scenario during exercise Chasing Sol Feb. 1, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies and partners by increasing capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:10 Photo ID: 7615251 VIRIN: 230201-F-FN350-0382 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.84 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen practice SERE tactics during Chasing Sol [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.