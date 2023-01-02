U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Benjamin Jakeman, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, uses a radio to communicate with aircrew on a C-130J Super Hercules as part of a search and rescue scenario for exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023. Airmen practiced Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape tactics during a search and rescue scenario for Chasing Sol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7615250
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-FN350-0196
|Resolution:
|4838x3229
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen practice SERE tactics during Chasing Sol [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
