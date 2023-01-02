Spanish, U.S. Airmen practice SERE tactics during Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Benjamin Jakeman, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, uses a radio to communicate with aircrew on a C-130J Super Hercules as part of a search and rescue scenario for exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023. Airmen practiced Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape tactics during a search and rescue scenario for Chasing Sol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

