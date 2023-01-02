Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spanish, U.S. Airmen practice SERE tactics during Chasing Sol [Image 4 of 8]

    Spanish, U.S. Airmen practice SERE tactics during Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Benjamin Jakeman, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, uses a radio to communicate with aircrew on a C-130J Super Hercules as part of a search and rescue scenario for exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023. Airmen practiced Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape tactics during a search and rescue scenario for Chasing Sol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:10
    Photo ID: 7615250
    VIRIN: 230201-F-FN350-0196
    Resolution: 4838x3229
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen practice SERE tactics during Chasing Sol [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    Zaragoza
    Spain
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Spanish air force
    Chasing Sol

