The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sean Sweetay and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Sanchez, both assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, pilot an old barrier boat to the NATO Marathi Pier Complex for disposition. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

