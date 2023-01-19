Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sean Sweetay and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Sanchez, both assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, pilot an old barrier boat to the NATO Marathi Pier Complex for disposition. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    This work, The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

