USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

230203-N-WD859-1024 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 3, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), right, Dimitrios Alysandratos, Piraeus harbor pilot, center, and Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Whelan, assistant navigation officer, pilot the ship as it, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, arrive in Piraeus, Greece for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

