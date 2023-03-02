230203-N-WD859-1012 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 3, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jordan Davis, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), stands lookout watch as the ship, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, arrives in Piraeus, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 07:12 Photo ID: 7615184 VIRIN: 230203-N-WD859-1012 Resolution: 5305x3789 Size: 807.71 KB Location: GR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece [Image 19 of 19], by SN Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.