230203-N-UI066-1076 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 3, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, arrives in Piraeus, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 07:12 Photo ID: 7615183 VIRIN: 230203-N-UI066-1076 Resolution: 4218x6327 Size: 989.9 KB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.