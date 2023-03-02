Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece [Image 7 of 19]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

    GREECE

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230203-N-EL850-1076 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 3, 2023) F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, parked on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, arrives in Piraeus, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 3, 2023. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 07:13
    Photo ID: 7615176
    VIRIN: 230203-N-EL850-1076
    Resolution: 2859x1906
    Size: 773.18 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece [Image 19 of 19], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

