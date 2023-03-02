USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

230203-N-EL850-1059 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 3, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Isabelle McCarty, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship, along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, arrives in Piraeus, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 3, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

