USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

230203-N-EL850-1029 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 3, 2023) Seaman Dylan Duce, left, and Airman Evan Rowe, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), salute the American flag, as the ship along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, arrives in Piraeus, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

