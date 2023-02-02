NAVSTA ROTA I.E.S. La Bahía Tour

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 02, 2023) An 11th grade student from Institito de Educación Secundaria La Bahía, in San Fernando, Spain, climbs overhead in an aircraft during a community relations event onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, February 02, 2023. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Fry)

