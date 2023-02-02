Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA ROTA I.E.S. La Bahía Tour

    NAVSTA ROTA I.E.S. La Bahía Tour

    SPAIN

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Fry 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 02, 2023) Eleventh grade students from Institito de Educación Secundaria La Bahía, in San Fernando, Spain, tour the Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy during a community relations event onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, February 02, 2023. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Fry)

    NAVSTA Rota
    COMREL
    School Trip
    Community Events

