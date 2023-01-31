Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB 201 and FAN partner for a TCCC knowledge exchange [Image 9 of 10]

    AB 201 and FAN partner for a TCCC knowledge exchange

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Antonio Cruz Hernandez (left), 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, displays what he carries in his medical kit and their terms and uses with members of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) during a knowledge exchange with U.S. service members from AB 201, Niger, Jan. 31, 2023. Knowledge exchanges, the sharing of terms and practices, between the U.S. and FAN ensures interoperability - strengthening the partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    TAGS

    Africa
    Partners
    Niger
    strongertogether

