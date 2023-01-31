AB 201 and FAN partner for a TCCC knowledge exchange

U.S. Army Sgt. Antonio Cruz Hernandez (left), 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, displays what he carries in his medical kit and their terms and uses with members of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) during a knowledge exchange with U.S. service members from AB 201, Niger, Jan. 31, 2023. Knowledge exchanges, the sharing of terms and practices, between the U.S. and FAN ensures interoperability - strengthening the partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

