Members of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) demonstrate the use of a tourniquet during a knowledge exchange with U.S. service members from AB 201, Niger, Jan. 31, 2023. Knowledge exchanges between the U.S. and FAN ensures interoperability - strengthening the partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 06:00
|Photo ID:
|7615148
|VIRIN:
|230131-Z-CC902-1162
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.3 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AB 201 and FAN partner for a TCCC knowledge exchange [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
