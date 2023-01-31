Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB 201 and FAN partner for a TCCC knowledge exchange [Image 8 of 10]

    AB 201 and FAN partner for a TCCC knowledge exchange

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) demonstrate the use of a tourniquet during a knowledge exchange with U.S. service members from AB 201, Niger, Jan. 31, 2023. Knowledge exchanges between the U.S. and FAN ensures interoperability - strengthening the partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AB 201 and FAN partner for a TCCC knowledge exchange [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Partners
    Niger
    strongertogether

