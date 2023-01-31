AB 201 and FAN partner for a TCCC knowledge exchange

U.S. Army Sgt. Sara Corey, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, demonstrates the use of a tourniquet with a member of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) during a knowledge exchange with U.S. service members from AB 201, Niger, Jan. 31, 2023. Knowledge exchanges, the sharing of terms and practices, between the U.S. and FAN ensures interoperability - strengthening the partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

