386 EAMXS supports C-130 mission 24/7

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raeven Sagun, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, works on a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 2, 2023. The 386th EAMXS enables the C-130 Hercules mission as the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas, delivering unparalleled combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

