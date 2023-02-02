U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Contreras, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron combat medals technician, welds a stand at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 2, 2023. The 386th EAMXS enables the C-130 Hercules mission as the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas, delivering unparalleled combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
02.02.2023
02.03.2023
|7615077
|230202-F-HK519-1044
|4868x3239
|1010.74 KB
|Location:
ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT, KW
|1
|2
This work, 386 EAMXS supports C-130 mission 24/7 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
