Navy Innovation in Environmental Compliance

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 3, 2023) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Environmental Compliance Program Manager Leonard "Len" Sinfield is awarded a patent in Oct. 2022 for storm water filtration system designed to eliminate environmental contaminants from storm water. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023