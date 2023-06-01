Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Innovation in Environmental Compliance

    Navy Innovation in Environmental Compliance

    GREECE

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 3, 2023) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Environmental Compliance Program Manager Leonard "Len" Sinfield is awarded a patent in Oct. 2022 for storm water filtration system designed to eliminate environmental contaminants from storm water. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 03:10
    Photo ID: 7614922
    VIRIN: 230106-N-YD328-0007
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Innovation in Environmental Compliance, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Innovation in Environmental Compliance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT