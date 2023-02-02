Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 EAMXS supports C-130 mission 24/7 [Image 8 of 10]

    386 EAMXS supports C-130 mission 24/7

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT, KUWAIT

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raeven Sagun, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, reaches for a tool at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 2, 2023. The 386th EAMXS enables the C-130 Hercules mission as the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas, delivering unparalleled combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Maintenance
    C-130
    AMXS

