386 EAMXS supports C-130 mission 24/7

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Royan James, left, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fuels systems technician, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Rocha, the 386th EAMXS sorties support section NCO in charge, search for equipment at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 2, 2023. The 386th EAMXS enables the C-130 Hercules mission as the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas, delivering unparalleled combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

