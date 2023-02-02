Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 EAMXS supports C-130 mission 24/7 [Image 4 of 10]

    386 EAMXS supports C-130 mission 24/7

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT, KUWAIT

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Equipment is scanned at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 2, 2023. The sorties support section of the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron helps enable the C-130 Hercules mission as the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas, delivering unparalleled combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    This work, 386 EAMXS supports C-130 mission 24/7 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    C-130
    AMXS

