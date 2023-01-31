Pararescumen practice water jumping in east African AOR

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen and an HC-130J Combat King II aircrewman check the jump conditions during a training exercise at an undisclosed location in eastern Africa, Jan. 31, 2023. Members of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s rescue community serve a vital role in personnel and equipment recovery that preserves critical combat resources no matter the environment, and is a key element in sustaining the morale, cohesion, and fighting capability of joint and friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7614848
|VIRIN:
|230131-Z-FJ284-1030
|Resolution:
|5778x3844
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
