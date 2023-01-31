Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pararescumen practice water jumping in east African AOR [Image 3 of 10]

    Pararescumen practice water jumping in east African AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen and an HC-130J Combat King II aircrewman check the jump conditions during a training exercise at an undisclosed location in eastern Africa, Jan. 31, 2023. Members of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s rescue community serve a vital role in personnel and equipment recovery that preserves critical combat resources no matter the environment, and is a key element in sustaining the morale, cohesion, and fighting capability of joint and friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7614846
    VIRIN: 230131-Z-FJ284-1018
    Resolution: 5074x3376
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

