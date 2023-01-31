Pararescumen practice water jumping in east African AOR

U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircrewman checks the jump conditions during a training exercise at an undisclosed location in eastern Africa, Jan. 31, 2023. Members of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s rescue community serve a vital role in personnel and equipment recovery that preserves critical combat resources no matter the environment, and is a key element in sustaining the morale, cohesion, and fighting capability of joint and friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

