26th MEU Sergeant Major Visits Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Mesa Verde during PMINT

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Horr, Sergeant Major of 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), exits a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) during a unit visit while participating in Amphibious Squadron/MEU Integration Training (PMINT). During Horr’s visit, he spoke with Marines and Sailors aboard the ship, Jan. 31, 2023. For many Marines and Sailors, this was their first time aboard a warship and their first deployment working alongside the Navy. PMINT serves as an opportunity to strengthen integration between the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Amphibious Squadron Group 8’s and train to core mission essential tasks with capabilities organic to a forward-deployed Amphibious Ready Group/MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

