    26th MEU Sergeant Major Visits Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Mesa Verde during PMINT [Image 2 of 6]

    26th MEU Sergeant Major Visits Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Mesa Verde during PMINT

    AT SEA, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Horr, Sergeant Major of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), speaks to Marines and Sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) during a unit visit while participating in Amphibious Squadron/MEU Integration Training (PMINT), Jan. 31, 2023. For many Marines and Sailors, this was their first time aboard a warship and their first deployment working alongside the Navy. PMINT serves as an opportunity to strengthen integration between the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Amphibious Squadron Group 8’s and train to core mission essential tasks with capabilities organic to a forward-deployed Amphibious Ready Group/MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    This work, 26th MEU Sergeant Major Visits Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Mesa Verde during PMINT [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

