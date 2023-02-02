196th Infantry Brigade Commanding Officer visits MAG-24 Combat Operations Center During MCCRE

U.S. Army Col. Bryan M. Martin, commanding officer, 196th Infantry Brigade, visits the Marine Aircraft Group 24 Combat Operations Center during the conduct of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2023. Leaders from the 196th Infantry Brigade visited MAG-24 to discuss Marine aviation integration in support of U.S. Army ground forces for upcoming Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7614571
|VIRIN:
|230202-M-IO954-1052
|Resolution:
|5126x3417
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
