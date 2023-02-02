Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    196th Infantry Brigade Commanding Officer visits MAG-24 Combat Operations Center During MCCRE

    196th Infantry Brigade Commanding Officer visits MAG-24 Combat Operations Center During MCCRE

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Army Col. Bryan M. Martin, commanding officer, 196th Infantry Brigade, visits the Marine Aircraft Group 24 Combat Operations Center during the conduct of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2023. Leaders from the 196th Infantry Brigade visited MAG-24 to discuss Marine aviation integration in support of U.S. Army ground forces for upcoming Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    This work, 196th Infantry Brigade Commanding Officer visits MAG-24 Combat Operations Center During MCCRE [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii
    Marines
    Army
    MCBH
    MAG-24

