U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230202-N-PG545-1257, Humacao, Puerto Rico (Feb. 2, 2023) Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruiers Escuela Especializada En Bellas Artes in Humacao. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

