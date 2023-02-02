U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230202-N-PG545-1153, Humacao, Puerto Rico (Feb. 2, 2023) Musician 1st Class Manuel Pelayo de Gongora from Holguin, Cuba, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers during a concert at Escuela Especializada En Bellas Artes in Humacao. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

