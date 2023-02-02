Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

    HUMACAO, PUERTO RICO

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230202-N-PG545-1108, Humacao, Puerto Rico (Feb. 2, 2023) Musicians 1st Class Trevor Shifflett from Stanardsville, Virginia, and David Agee from Hilton Head, South Carolina, perform with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Escuela Especializada En Bellas Artes in Humacao. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 21:23
    Photo ID: 7614557
    VIRIN: 230202-N-PQ545-1108
    Resolution: 5816x3882
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: HUMACAO, PR 
    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

