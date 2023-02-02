230202-N-PG545-1090, Humacao, Puerto Rico (Feb. 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Band Cruisers horn section dances during a concert at Escuela Especializada En Bellas Artes in Humacao. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 21:23
|Photo ID:
|7614556
|VIRIN:
|230202-N-PQ545-1090
|Resolution:
|5832x3893
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|HUMACAO, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
