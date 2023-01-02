Adm. Caudle visits VRM-30

230201-N-VD554-1170 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2023) - Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), speaks to Sailors assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 at their headquarters on Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Feb. 1, 2023. VRM-30 is the U. S. Navy’s first CMV-22B Osprey squadron, established to begin the Navy’s transition from the C-2A Greyhound as the aircraft for providing logistics support to aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

