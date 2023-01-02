Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Caudle visits VRM-30 [Image 4 of 5]

    Adm. Caudle visits VRM-30

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230201-N-VD554-1063 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2023) - Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), is briefed on the cockpit controls of a CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 at their headquarters on Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Feb. 1, 2023. VRM-30 is the U. S. Navy’s first CMV-22B Osprey squadron, established to begin the Navy’s transition from the C-2A Greyhound as the aircraft for providing logistics support to aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:57
    Photo ID: 7614442
    VIRIN: 230201-N-VD554-1063
    Resolution: 5467x3645
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Caudle visits VRM-30 [Image 5 of 5], by Member: 1589206, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Naval aviation
    NASNI
    VRM30
    Adm. Caudle

