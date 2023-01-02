230201-N-VD554-1063 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2023) - Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), is briefed on the cockpit controls of a CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 at their headquarters on Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Feb. 1, 2023. VRM-30 is the U. S. Navy’s first CMV-22B Osprey squadron, established to begin the Navy’s transition from the C-2A Greyhound as the aircraft for providing logistics support to aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 19:57
|Photo ID:
|7614442
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-VD554-1063
|Resolution:
|5467x3645
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Caudle visits VRM-30 [Image 5 of 5], by Member: 1589206, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
