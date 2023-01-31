Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Visits Cannon AFB

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass hosted an all call giving Airmen the opportunity to engage in two-way feedback at Cannon Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2023. Airmen asked questions regarding quality of life issues and the future of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 7614327
    VIRIN: 230131-F-WW802-1296
    Resolution: 6739x4493
    Size: 23.25 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, CMSAF Visits Cannon AFB, by A1C Mateo Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Cannon AFB
    afsoc
    27th Special Operations Wing

