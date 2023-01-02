Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight

    MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Mills, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron operates boom controls during an air refueling flight to commemorate Black History Month at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. Mills says he’s proud to fly and feels beyond thankful for the Black aviators who served before him and enabled him to have the opportunity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
