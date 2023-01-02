MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Mills, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron operates boom controls during an air refueling flight to commemorate Black History Month at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2023. Mills says he’s proud to fly and feels beyond thankful for the Black aviators who served before him and enabled him to have the opportunity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

