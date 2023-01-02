MacDill commemorates Black History Month with historical all-African American flight

An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Florida, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, FL, during an air refueling mission over Florida Feb. 1, 2023. Both aircraft consisted of all-black aircrew members as a celebration for the achievements African American Airmen have and continue to accomplish in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

